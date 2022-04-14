How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on April 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Colorado Avalanche face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on MSG and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. New Jersey Devils

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver and New York, you can stream Colorado Avalanche vs. New Jersey Devils, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

New Jersey Devils vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Avalanche take on the Devils, look for 8th straight victory

New Jersey Devils (26-41-6, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Colorado Avalanche (53-14-6, first in the Central)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -351, Devils +276; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado aims to keep its seven-game win streak going when the Avalanche take on New Jersey.

The Avalanche are 29-4-3 at home. Colorado leads the Western Conference averaging 3.8 goals per game, led by Mikko Rantanen with 35.

The Devils are 10-24-2 on the road. New Jersey is 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.2 assists per game, led by Jesper Bratt with 0.7.

In their last meeting on March 8, New Jersey won 5-3. Bratt recorded a team-high 3 points for the Devils.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 35 goals, adding 52 assists and totaling 87 points. Nathan MacKinnon has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Jack Hughes leads the Devils with 26 goals and has 56 points. Yegor Sharangovich has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging 3.9 goals, seven assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

Devils: 3-6-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.3 penalties and 13 penalty minutes while allowing 4.1 goals per game with an .858 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Nazem Kadri: out (upper-body), Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist).

Devils: Miles Wood: out for season (hip), Jack Hughes: out for season (knee), Jonas Siegenthaler: out for season (hand).