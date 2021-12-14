 Skip to Content
How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on December 14, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Colorado Avalanche face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Rangers

In New York, Colorado, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

If you live outside of New York and Colorado, you can also stream Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Rangers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Hulu Originals + 32 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $6.99
Includes: ESPN+

New York Rangers vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Colorado hosts New York after Burakovsky's 3-goal game

By The Associated Press

New York Rangers (18-6-3, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Colorado Avalanche (16-7-2, third in the Central)

Denver; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -213, Rangers +173; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts the New York Rangers after Andre Burakovsky scored three goals in the Avalanche’s 3-2 victory over the Panthers.

The Avalanche are 9-2-1 at home. Colorado averages 11.6 points per game to lead the Western Conference, recording 4.3 goals and 7.3 assists per game.

The Rangers are 10-3-2 on the road. New York is eighth in the Eastern Conference recording 7.7 points per game, averaging 2.9 goals and 4.8 assists.

In their last meeting on Dec. 8, Colorado won 7-3. Mikko Rantanen scored a team-high two goals for the Avalanche in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 12 goals and has 27 points. Burakovsky has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Artemi Panarin has 32 total points while scoring nine goals and totaling 23 assists for the Rangers. Jacob Trouba has five goals over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 4.8 goals, 8.4 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.

Rangers: 8-2-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.3 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Bowen Byram: day to day (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog: out (lower-body), Nazem Kadri: day to day (lower body), Ryan Murray: day to day (lower body).

Rangers: Nils Lundkvist: day to day (illness).

