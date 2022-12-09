 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

Where to Watch New York Rangers vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on December 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, December 9, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Colorado Avalanche face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on MSG2 and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Rangers

In Denver the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. While in New York, the game is streaming on MSG2, which is available with fuboTV.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Rangers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver and New York, you can stream Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Rangers, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
MSG2≥ $89.99-----
Altitude≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MSG2 and Altitude + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: MSG2 and Altitude + 27 Top Cable Channels

New York Rangers vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Avalanche take losing streak into matchup with the Rangers

New York Rangers (12-10-5, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (13-9-1, fourth in the Central Division)

Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche play the New York Rangers after losing three straight games.

Colorado has gone 5-4-1 in home games and 13-9-1 overall. The Avalanche have conceded 66 goals while scoring 76 for a +10 scoring differential.

New York is 12-10-5 overall and 8-4-1 in road games. The Rangers have gone 3-4-4 in one-goal games.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Avalanche won 3-2 in a shootout in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Valeri Nichushkin has scored seven goals with five assists for the Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Mika Zibanejad has 13 goals and 16 assists for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin has one goal and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Rangers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Artturi Lehkonen: day to day (upper body), Valeri Nichushkin: out (ankle), Evan Rodrigues: out (lower body), Kurtis MacDermid: out (lower-body), Darren Helm: out (undisclosed), Nathan MacKinnon: out (upper-body), Josh Manson: out (lower-body), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Bowen Byram: out (undisclosed), Shane Bowers: out (upper-body).

Rangers: None listed.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.