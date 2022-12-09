Where to Watch New York Rangers vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on December 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 9, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Colorado Avalanche face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on MSG2 and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Rangers

In Denver the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. While in New York, the game is streaming on MSG2, which is available with fuboTV.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Rangers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver and New York, you can stream Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Rangers, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

New York Rangers vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Avalanche take losing streak into matchup with the Rangers

New York Rangers (12-10-5, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (13-9-1, fourth in the Central Division)

Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche play the New York Rangers after losing three straight games.

Colorado has gone 5-4-1 in home games and 13-9-1 overall. The Avalanche have conceded 66 goals while scoring 76 for a +10 scoring differential.

New York is 12-10-5 overall and 8-4-1 in road games. The Rangers have gone 3-4-4 in one-goal games.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Avalanche won 3-2 in a shootout in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Valeri Nichushkin has scored seven goals with five assists for the Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Mika Zibanejad has 13 goals and 16 assists for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin has one goal and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Rangers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Artturi Lehkonen: day to day (upper body), Valeri Nichushkin: out (ankle), Evan Rodrigues: out (lower body), Kurtis MacDermid: out (lower-body), Darren Helm: out (undisclosed), Nathan MacKinnon: out (upper-body), Josh Manson: out (lower-body), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Bowen Byram: out (undisclosed), Shane Bowers: out (upper-body).

Rangers: None listed.