How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on November 22, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 22, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the Colorado Avalanche face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Ottawa Senators

When: Monday, November 22, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST

TV: Altitude

Stream: Watch with Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver, you can stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Altitude + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Ottawa Senators vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Avalanche play the Senators, seek 5th straight victory

By The Associated Press

Ottawa Senators (4-10-1, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1, fifth in the Central)

Denver; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -361, Senators +278; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado aims to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Avalanche take on Ottawa.

The Avalanche are 4-2-1 at home. Colorado leads the NHL shooting 11.9% and averaging 3.8 goals on 31.9 shots per game.

The Senators are 1-3-1 in road games. Ottawa is last in the NHL shooting 29.3 shots per game.

The teams square off Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nazem Kadri has 19 total points for the Avalanche, five goals and 14 assists. Cale Makar has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Thomas Chabot leads the Senators with a plus-three in 15 games this season. Drake Batherson has six goals over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 4.2 goals, seven assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Senators: 2-7-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.8 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Martin Kaut: out (upper body), J.T. Compher: out (upper-body), Nathan MacKinnon: out (lower-body).

Senators: Erik Brannstrom: out (hand), Artem Zub: day to day (upper body), Drake Batherson: out (covid-19 protocol), Nikita Zaitsev: out (covid-19).