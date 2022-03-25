How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on March 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 25, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Colorado Avalanche face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Flyers visit the Avalanche after Konecny's 2-goal game

Philadelphia Flyers (21-32-11, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Colorado Avalanche (45-14-5, first in the Central)

Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -424, Flyers +324; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia visits the Colorado Avalanche after Travis Konecny scored two goals in the Flyers’ 5-2 win over the Blues.

The Avalanche are 25-4-3 at home. Colorado ranks second in the league averaging 6.5 assists per game, led by Nathan MacKinnon with 1.0.

The Flyers have gone 8-17-5 away from home. Philadelphia scores 2.6 goals per game, the least in the league. Cam Atkinson leads the team with 23 total goals.

Colorado beat Philadelphia 7-5 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nazem Kadri leads the Avalanche with 76 points, scoring 24 goals and collecting 52 assists. MacKinnon has 17 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Atkinson leads the Flyers with a plus-six in 64 games this season. Kevin Hayes has 11 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

Flyers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, four penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Samuel Girard: out (lower body), Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist).

Flyers: Oskar Lindblom: day to day (undisclosed).