How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on April 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT, the Colorado Avalanche face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

When: Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT

TV: ABC

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Colorado, Pittsburgh, and Nationally the game will be available on ABC and ESPN+, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It is also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

While it is available on Hulu Live TV, unlike other ESPN+ games it is not simulcast on the Hulu SVOD plan. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Whether you live in Colorado or Pittsburgh, or are out-of-market, you can stream this game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Pittsburgh travels to face Kadri and the Avalanche

Pittsburgh Penguins (41-18-10, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Colorado Avalanche (48-14-6, first in the Central)

Denver; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nazem Kadri leads Colorado into a matchup against Pittsburgh. He currently ranks eighth in the league with 83 points, scoring 26 goals and recording 57 assists.

The Avalanche are 27-4-3 on their home ice. Colorado averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the NHL. Gabriel Landeskog leads the team serving 78 total minutes.

The Penguins have gone 22-8-5 away from home. Pittsburgh is 16th in the league with 34.5 shots per game and is averaging 3.3 goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kadri leads the Avalanche with 83 points, scoring 26 goals and collecting 57 assists. Mikko Rantanen has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Jake Guentzel leads the Penguins with 32 goals and has 66 points. Evgeni Malkin has seven goals over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .946 save percentage.

Penguins: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Samuel Girard: out (lower body), Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist).

Penguins: Jason Zucker: day to day (knee).