How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on November 13, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Colorado Avalanche face the San Jose Sharks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. San Jose Sharks

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch San Jose Sharks games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. San Jose Sharks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver and San Francisco, you can stream Colorado Avalanche vs. San Jose Sharks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

San Jose Sharks vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: San Jose plays Colorado for conference showdown

By The Associated Press

San Jose Sharks (7-5-1, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Colorado Avalanche (5-5-1, fifth in the Central)

Denver; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -206, Sharks +170; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts San Jose in Western Conference action.

The Avalanche are 4-2-0 in Western Conference games. Colorado has scored 36 goals and ranks sixth in the Western Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game. J.T. Compher leads the team with six.

The Sharks are 3-3-0 in Western Conference play. San Jose is ninth in the Western Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game, led by Tomas Hertl with six.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabriel Landeskog has 11 total points for the Avalanche, five goals and six assists. Compher has 10 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Logan Couture leads the Sharks with a plus-seven in 12 games this season. Hertl has five goals over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Martin Kaut: out (upper body), Nathan MacKinnon: out (lower-body).

Sharks: Jake Middleton: out (covid-19 protocol), Marc-Edouard Vlasic: day to day (health protocols), Radim Simek: out (covid-19 protocol), Matt Nieto: out (covid-19 protocol), Timo Meier: day to day (health protocols), Kevin Labanc: day to day (health protocols).