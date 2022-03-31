How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on March 31, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Colorado Avalanche face the San Jose Sharks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. San Jose Sharks

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Jose Sharks games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. San Jose Sharks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver and San Francisco, you can stream Colorado Avalanche vs. San Jose Sharks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

San Jose Sharks vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Colorado hosts San Jose after Nichushkin's 2-goal game

San Jose Sharks (29-29-8, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Colorado Avalanche (47-14-6, first in the Central)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -337, Sharks +262; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts the San Jose Sharks after Valeri Nichushkin scored two goals in the Avalanche’s 2-1 victory over the Flames.

The Avalanche are 29-7-4 against Western Conference opponents. Colorado averages 10.2 points per game to lead the Western Conference, recording 3.8 goals and 6.5 assists per game.

The Sharks are 15-17-3 in conference games. San Jose averages 8.8 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Western Conference. Jeffrey Viel leads the team serving 100 total minutes.

In their last meeting on March 18, Colorado won 5-3. Nichushkin recorded two goals for the Avalanche.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nazem Kadri has 81 total points for the Avalanche, 26 goals and 55 assists. Mikko Rantanen has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 66 points, scoring 30 goals and adding 36 assists. Tomas Hertl has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .943 save percentage.

Sharks: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Samuel Girard: out (lower body), Nathan MacKinnon: day to day (undisclosed), Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist).

Sharks: Jonah Gadjovich: out (undisclosed), Kevin Labanc: out (shoulder), Logan Couture: day to day (upper body).