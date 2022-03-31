 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on March 31, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Colorado Avalanche face the San Jose Sharks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. San Jose Sharks

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Jose Sharks games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. San Jose Sharks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver and San Francisco, you can stream Colorado Avalanche vs. San Jose Sharks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports California≥ $89.99---
Altitude≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and Altitude + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

San Jose Sharks vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Colorado hosts San Jose after Nichushkin's 2-goal game

San Jose Sharks (29-29-8, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Colorado Avalanche (47-14-6, first in the Central)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -337, Sharks +262; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts the San Jose Sharks after Valeri Nichushkin scored two goals in the Avalanche’s 2-1 victory over the Flames.

The Avalanche are 29-7-4 against Western Conference opponents. Colorado averages 10.2 points per game to lead the Western Conference, recording 3.8 goals and 6.5 assists per game.

The Sharks are 15-17-3 in conference games. San Jose averages 8.8 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Western Conference. Jeffrey Viel leads the team serving 100 total minutes.

In their last meeting on March 18, Colorado won 5-3. Nichushkin recorded two goals for the Avalanche.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nazem Kadri has 81 total points for the Avalanche, 26 goals and 55 assists. Mikko Rantanen has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 66 points, scoring 30 goals and adding 36 assists. Tomas Hertl has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .943 save percentage.

Sharks: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Samuel Girard: out (lower body), Nathan MacKinnon: day to day (undisclosed), Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist).

Sharks: Jonah Gadjovich: out (undisclosed), Kevin Labanc: out (shoulder), Logan Couture: day to day (upper body).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.