Seattle Kraken vs. Colorado Avalanche Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 21, 2022: TV Channels & Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, October 21, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Colorado Avalanche face the Seattle Kraken. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken

In Denver the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver and Seattle, you can stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Root Sports Northwest≥ $89.99-----
Altitude≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest and Altitude + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest and Altitude + 27 Top Cable Channels

Seattle Kraken vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Kraken take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Avalanche

Seattle Kraken (1-2-1, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (2-1-1, second in the Central Division)

Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken, on a three-game losing streak, play the Colorado Avalanche.

Colorado had a 56-19-7 record overall and a 39-7-5 record in home games last season. The Avalanche scored 67 power-play goals last season on 278 chances for a 24.1% success rate.

Seattle went 27-49-6 overall and 11-27-3 in road games last season. The Kraken had a 14.5% power play success rate last season, scoring 32 goals on 220 chances.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Jacob MacDonald: out (undisclosed), Darren Helm: out (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee).

Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body).

