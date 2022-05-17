How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche Game 1 Live Online on May 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the Colorado Avalanche face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues

When: Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

In Denver, St. Louis, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

If the earlier game goes into overtime, the Avalanche vs. Blues will start on TBS.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL playoffs, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game on-demand with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: St. Louis visits Colorado to start the NHL Playoffs

St. Louis Blues (49-22-11, third in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (56-19-7, first in the Central Division)

Denver; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -264, Blues +221; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Avalanche host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the St. Louis Blues to open the Western Conference first round. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Avalanche went 3-2 against the Blues during the regular season. In their last regular season meeting on April 26, the Avalanche won 5-3.

Colorado has a 14-5-3 record in Central Division games and a 56-19-7 record overall. The Avalanche have a +76 scoring differential, with 308 total goals scored and 232 allowed.

St. Louis is 49-22-11 overall and 16-5-3 against the Central Division. The Blues have a +70 scoring differential, with 309 total goals scored and 239 allowed.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen has 36 goals and 56 assists for the Avalanche. Cale Makar has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Robert Thomas has 20 goals and 56 assists for the Blues. Justin Faulk has three goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 5-4-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Blues: 6-4-0, averaging four goals, 6.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Andrew Cogliano: day to day (upper-body), Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist).

Blues: Marco Scandella: day to day (lower-body), Mackenzie MacEachern: out (upper-body), Torey Krug: out (lower body).