NHL TV Guide: How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche Game 5 Live Online on May 25, 2022: Streaming Options/TV

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Colorado Avalanche face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues

When: Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT

TV: TNT

In Denver, St. Louis, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Avalanche bring 3-1 series lead into game 5 against the Blues

St. Louis Blues (49-22-11, third in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (56-19-7, first in the Central Division)

Denver; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -249, Blues +202; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Avalanche lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the St. Louis Blues in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the sixth time this season. The Avalanche won the previous matchup 6-3. Nazem Kadri scored three goals in the win.

Colorado is 56-19-7 overall with a 14-5-3 record against the Central Division. The Avalanche are 50-4-4 in games they score three or more goals.

St. Louis is 49-22-11 overall with a 16-5-3 record in Central Division play. The Blues have gone 7-7-8 in games decided by a single goal.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has 32 goals and 56 assists for the Avalanche. Kadri has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Tarasenko has 34 goals and 48 assists for the Blues. Pavel Buchnevich has one goal and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.3 assists, four penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Blues: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist), Samuel Girard: out for season (sternum).

Blues: Jordan Binnington: out (knee), Marco Scandella: day to day (lower-body), Mackenzie MacEachern: out (upper-body), Torey Krug: out (lower body).