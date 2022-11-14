 Skip to Content
How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on November 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, November 14, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Colorado Avalanche face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues

In Denver the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver and St. Louis, you can stream Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and Altitude + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Altitude + 27 Top Cable Channels

St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Colorado hosts St. Louis following Makar's 2-goal showing

St. Louis Blues (4-8-0, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (7-4-1, first in the Central Division)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the St. Louis Blues after Cale Makar’s two-goal game against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Avalanche’s 4-1 win.

Colorado is 7-4-1 overall with a 3-0-1 record in Central Division play. The Avalanche have a +10 scoring differential, with 44 total goals scored and 34 allowed.

St. Louis has a 4-8-0 record overall and a 0-2-0 record in Central Division games. The Blues are 4-1-0 in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Monday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Avalanche won 3-2 in the previous matchup. Makar led the Avalanche with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makar has one goal and 13 assists for the Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen has nine goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Tarasenko has four goals and six assists for the Blues. Justin Faulk has seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Blues: 2-8-0, averaging two goals, 3.6 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Valeri Nichushkin: out (ankle), Kurtis MacDermid: day to day (lower-body), Darren Helm: out (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Bowen Byram: out (undisclosed), Shane Bowers: out (upper-body).

Blues: Marco Scandella: out (hip), Logan Brown: out (upper-body), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder), Robert Bortuzzo: out (upper-body).

