Where to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on January 28, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST, the Colorado Avalanche face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues

You can’t normally watch Avs and Blues games on Hulu since they don’t carry Bally Sports Midwest and Altitude, but this is an exception. That’s because this is one of 55+ games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+. It will be available in Colorado and St. Louis without local blackouts.

While the game is available on ESPN+, it doesn’t have a free trial. It is also streaming on all Hulu plans, meaning you can stream with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

While you can’t watch Avs/Blues with other Live TV Streaming Services, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, you can watch it with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.

The Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues will have two games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,050+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (the new name for NHL.TV) with your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year.

St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Avalanche host the Blues following Rantanen's 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (23-22-3, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (26-17-3, fourth in the Central Division)

Denver; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Avalanche -230, Blues +185

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the St. Louis Blues after Mikko Rantanen’s two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Avalanche’s 5-3 loss.

Colorado is 26-17-3 overall with an 8-4-1 record in Central Division play. The Avalanche have gone 21-7-2 in games they score at least three goals.

St. Louis is 23-22-3 overall with a 6-7-1 record in Central Division games. The Blues have a -22 scoring differential, with 149 total goals scored and 171 given up.

Saturday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Blues won 3-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cale Makar has 13 goals and 30 assists for the Avalanche. Rantanen has eight goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Pavel Buchnevich has 15 goals and 23 assists for the Blues. Jordan Kyrou has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Blues: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Valeri Nichushkin: day to day (upper-body), Josh Manson: out (lower-body), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Bowen Byram: out (undisclosed), Darren Helm: day to day (lower body).

Blues: Marco Scandella: out (hip), Pavel Buchnevich: out (ankle), Ryan O’Reilly: out (foot), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder).