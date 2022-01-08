How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on January 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Colorado Avalanche face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

When: Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: Altitude

Stream: Watch with Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Colorado Avalanche vs. Toronto Maple Leafs game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Colorado hosts Toronto after Landeskog's 3-goal game

Toronto Maple Leafs (22-8-2, third in the Atlantic) vs. Colorado Avalanche (20-8-2, third in the Central)

Denver; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit Colorado after Gabriel Landeskog scored three goals in the Avalanche’s 7-1 win over the Jets.

The Avalanche are 12-2-1 at home. Colorado leads the Western Conference with 30 power-play goals, led by Mikko Rantanen with seven.

The Maple Leafs have gone 8-4-1 away from home. Toronto has scored 108 goals and is fourth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.4 goals per game. Auston Matthews leads the team with 20.

Toronto knocked off Colorado 8-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 1. Matthews scored three goals for the Maple Leafs in the victory and Nazem Kadri scored two goals for the Avalanche in the loss.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kadri has 42 total points for the Avalanche, 12 goals and 30 assists. Rantanen has six goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

William Nylander leads the Maple Leafs with 35 points, scoring 15 goals and registering 20 assists. Matthews has 11 goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging five goals, 8.5 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging 4.7 goals, 8.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.