How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on November 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Colorado Avalanche face the Vancouver Canucks. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Vancouver Canucks

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Vancouver Canucks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver, you can stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Vancouver Canucks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Altitude + 35 Top Cable Channels

Vancouver Canucks vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Colorado hosts Vancouver after Burakovsky's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Vancouver Canucks (5-6-2, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Colorado Avalanche (4-5-1, fifth in the Central)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -205, Canucks +170; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit Colorado after Andre Burakovsky scored two goals in the Avalanche’s 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Colorado went 39-13-4 overall and 22-4-2 at home in the 2020-21 season. The Avalanche scored 47 power play goals with a 22.7% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

Vancouver finished 23-29-4 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 10-17-1 on the road. The Canucks scored 148 total goals last season averaging 2.6 per game.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Martin Kaut: day to day (upper body), Mikko Rantanen: day to day (undisclosed), Andre Burakovsky: day to day (undisclosed), Cale Makar: day to day (upper body).

Canucks: None listed.

