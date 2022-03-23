 Skip to Content
How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on March 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the Colorado Avalanche face the Vancouver Canucks. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Vancouver Canucks

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Vancouver Canucks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver, you can stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Vancouver Canucks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Altitude + 35 Top Cable Channels

Vancouver Canucks vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Colorado hosts Vancouver after Rantanen's 2-goal game

Vancouver Canucks (30-26-8, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Colorado Avalanche (45-13-5, first in the Central)

Denver; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit Colorado after Mikko Rantanen scored two goals in the Avalanche’s 3-2 overtime victory against the Oilers.

The Avalanche are 28-6-3 in Western Conference games. Colorado is third in the Western Conference with 34.9 shots per game and is averaging 3.8 goals.

The Canucks are 16-12-5 against conference opponents. Vancouver has scored 180 goals and ranks 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game. J.T. Miller leads the team with 25.

In their last meeting on Nov. 17, Colorado won 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nazem Kadri leads the Avalanche with 52 assists and has 75 points this season. Cale Makar has 11 assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Miller leads the Canucks with 50 total assists and has 75 points. Bo Horvat has 12 points over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

Canucks: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Bowen Byram: out (personal), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Samuel Girard: out (lower body).

Canucks: None listed.

