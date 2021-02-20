How to Watch 2021 Lake Tahoe Outdoor Game: Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche Live Without Cable

On Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST, the Colorado Avalanche face the Vegas Golden Knights. The game is airing exclusively on NBC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights

In the first of the two Lake Tahoe games, the Vegas Golden Knights, led by Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty, face off against the Colorado Avalanche, spearheaded by a pair of bright young talents in Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen. Vegas currently sits four points above Colorado in the West Division standings, though both trail the division-leading St. Louis Blues. Can Colorado manage to power past Vegas? Or will the Golden Knights’ offensive firepower be too much for the Avs to handle?

The game was delayed due to ice conditions, with the final two periods airing on NBCSN at 12am ET / 9pm PT.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options