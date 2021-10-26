How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on October 26, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Colorado Avalanche face the Vegas Golden Knights. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights

When: Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

In Denver, Las Vegas, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

Games that air on ESPN are not available on ESPN+ live. They will be available on-demand within 24 hours of the conclusion of the game.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Game Preview: Vegas takes on Colorado on 4-game slide

By The Associated Press

Vegas Golden Knights (1-4-0, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Colorado Avalanche (2-3-0, fifth in the Central)

Denver; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -174, Golden Knights +145; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas looks to stop its four-game skid when the Golden Knights take on Colorado.

Colorado finished 39-13-4 overall with a 22-4-2 record at home a season ago. The Avalanche scored 47 power play goals on 207 power play opportunities last season.

Vegas finished 40-14-2 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 19-9-0 on the road. The Golden

Knights averaged 3.2 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes per game.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Golden Knights: Alec Martinez: day to day (undisclosed), Mark Stone: day to day (undisclosed).