How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on April 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, April 18, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Colorado Avalanche face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Washington Capitals

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Capitals games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Washington Capitals on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Colorado Avalanche vs. Washington Capitals game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Washington Capitals vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Colorado plays Washington, aims for 7th straight home win

Washington Capitals (42-23-10, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Colorado Avalanche (55-14-6, first in the Central)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts Washington looking to prolong its six-game home winning streak.

The Avalanche are 31-4-3 at home. Colorado is second in the league averaging 6.7 assists per game, led by Nathan MacKinnon with 0.9.

The Capitals have gone 23-8-5 away from home. Washington ranks third in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Alex Ovechkin with 47.

In their last matchup on Oct. 19, Washington won 6-3. Evgeny Kuznetsov recorded a team-high 3 points for the Capitals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 91 points, scoring 36 goals and registering 55 assists. MacKinnon has nine goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Nick Jensen leads the Capitals with a plus-33 in 69 games this season. John Carlson has four goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 9-0-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

Capitals: 7-3-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 6.9 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .869 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Nazem Kadri: out (upper-body), Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist).

Capitals: Dmitry Orlov: day to day (lower body).