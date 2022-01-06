How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on January 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Colorado Avalanche face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Winnipeg Jets

When: Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST

TV: Altitude

Stream: Watch with Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Winnipeg Jets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver, you can stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Winnipeg Jets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Altitude + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Winnipeg Jets (16-11-5, fifth in the Central) vs. Colorado Avalanche (19-8-2, third in the Central)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts Winnipeg trying to prolong its nine-game home winning streak.

The Avalanche are 5-3-0 against the rest of their division. Colorado averages 11.3 points per game to lead the Western Conference, recording 4.2 goals and 7.1 assists per game.

The Jets are 5-2-2 in division games. Winnipeg is 24th in the league with 33.9 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devon Toews leads the Avalanche with a plus-21 in 18 games this season. Nathan MacKinnon has 16 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Kyle Connor has 35 total points while scoring 19 goals and totaling 16 assists for the Jets. Nikolaj Ehlers has seven goals over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging 4.7 goals, 7.8 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Jets: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Ryan Murray: day to day (lower body).

Jets: Blake Wheeler: out (knee).