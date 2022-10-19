How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on October 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Colorado Avalanche face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Winnipeg Jets

When: Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT

TV: Altitude

In Denver the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Winnipeg Jets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver, you can stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Winnipeg Jets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Central Division foes meet as Avalanche host the Jets

Winnipeg Jets (1-1-0, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, second in the Central Division)

Denver; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets face the Colorado Avalanche in Central Division action on Wednesday.

Colorado went 56-19-7 overall and 23-8-5 in division play last season. The Avalanche scored 308 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.8 per game on 35.0 shots per game.

Winnipeg went 14-6-6 in Central Division games and had a 39-32-11 record overall last season. The Jets averaged 3.0 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 20.6% (51 total power-play goals).

INJURIES: Avalanche: Jacob MacDonald: out (undisclosed), Darren Helm: out (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: out (lower-body).

Jets: Axel Jonsson-Fjallby: out (not injury related), Mason Appleton: out (undisclosed).