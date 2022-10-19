 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on October 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Colorado Avalanche face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Winnipeg Jets

In Denver the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Winnipeg Jets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver, you can stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Winnipeg Jets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Altitude≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Altitude + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Altitude + 27 Top Cable Channels

Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Central Division foes meet as Avalanche host the Jets

Winnipeg Jets (1-1-0, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, second in the Central Division)

Denver; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets face the Colorado Avalanche in Central Division action on Wednesday.

Colorado went 56-19-7 overall and 23-8-5 in division play last season. The Avalanche scored 308 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.8 per game on 35.0 shots per game.

Winnipeg went 14-6-6 in Central Division games and had a 39-32-11 record overall last season. The Jets averaged 3.0 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 20.6% (51 total power-play goals).

INJURIES: Avalanche: Jacob MacDonald: out (undisclosed), Darren Helm: out (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: out (lower-body).

Jets: Axel Jonsson-Fjallby: out (not injury related), Mason Appleton: out (undisclosed).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.