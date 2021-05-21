How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on May 21, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, May 21, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Arizona

Colorado enters the matchup as losers of their last five games. Diamondbacks: Seth Frankoff (0-0, 3.86 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) Rockies: German Marquez (2-4, 5.56 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 48 strikeouts).

The Rockies are 8-21 against NL West opponents. The Colorado offense has compiled a .241 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the National League. C.J. Cron leads the team with a mark of .300.

The Diamondbacks are 6-11 against the rest of their division. Arizona hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .304 this season, led by Josh Rojas with a mark of .341.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 8-4. Chris Devenski notched his first victory and Pavin Smith went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Arizona. Daniel Bard registered his second loss for Colorado.

