How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online Without Cable on August 20, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Friday, August 20, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert (1-1, .00 ERA, .55 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Rockies: Austin Gomber (9-7, 4.09 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies -187, Diamondbacks +160; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Arizona will play on Friday.

The Rockies are 41-21 on their home turf. Colorado has slugged .412 this season. C.J. Cron leads the club with a .520 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Diamondbacks are 14-45 in road games. Arizona’s lineup has 105 home runs this season, Josh Rojas leads them with 11 homers.

The Rockies won the last meeting 9-3. Chi Chi Gonzalez notched his third victory and Dom Nunez went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI for Colorado. Jordan Weems took his first loss for Arizona.

Live TV Streaming Option