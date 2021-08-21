How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online Without Cable on August 21, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream
On Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
- When: Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-7, 5.03 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) Rockies: Kyle Freeland (4-6, 4.40 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)
LINE: Rockies -158, Diamondbacks +136; over/under is 11 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Arizona will meet on Saturday.
The Rockies are 42-21 in home games in 2020. Colorado has slugged .414 this season. C.J. Cron leads the club with a .527 slugging percentage, including 41 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.
The Diamondbacks have gone 14-46 away from home. Arizona has a collective on-base percentage of .309, led by Josh Rojas with a mark of .371.
The Rockies won the last meeting 9-4. Robert Stephenson secured his first victory and Garrett Hampson went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Colorado. Brett de Geus took his second loss for Arizona.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Arizona
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Arizona
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-