How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online Without Cable on August 21, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-7, 5.03 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) Rockies: Kyle Freeland (4-6, 4.40 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies -158, Diamondbacks +136; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Arizona will meet on Saturday.

The Rockies are 42-21 in home games in 2020. Colorado has slugged .414 this season. C.J. Cron leads the club with a .527 slugging percentage, including 41 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Diamondbacks have gone 14-46 away from home. Arizona has a collective on-base percentage of .309, led by Josh Rojas with a mark of .371.

The Rockies won the last meeting 9-4. Robert Stephenson secured his first victory and Garrett Hampson went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Colorado. Brett de Geus took his second loss for Arizona.

Live TV Streaming Option