MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online Without Cable on August 22, 2021: Streaming

On Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener (1-1, 4.59 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) Rockies: Jon Gray (7-9, 4.01 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 115 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies -178, Diamondbacks +154; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Josh Rojas and the Diamondbacks will take on the Rockies Sunday.

The Rockies are 43-21 on their home turf. Colorado has a collective on-base percentage of .315, led by C.J. Cron with a mark of .376.

The Diamondbacks are 14-47 on the road. Arizona has slugged .380 this season. Josh Rojas leads the club with a .466 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

The Rockies won the last meeting 5-2. Daniel Bard earned his seventh victory and Elias Diaz went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Colorado. J.B. Wendelken took his second loss for Arizona.

