How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on July 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 1, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

All Live TV Streaming Options

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Diamondbacks face the Rockies looking to end road losing streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (34-42, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (33-43, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (6-5, 3.64 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (3-4, 4.66 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -123, Diamondbacks +104; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will aim to break a three-game road slide when they visit the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado has a 21-20 record in home games and a 33-43 record overall. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .262, the top team batting average in the NL.

Arizona is 15-20 on the road and 34-42 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 23-11 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Iglesias has a .296 batting average to rank 10th on the Rockies, and has 16 doubles and a home run. Brendan Rodgers is 16-for-42 with a home run and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Daulton Varsho has 14 doubles and 10 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 7-for-33 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .268 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by five runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .189 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: German Marquez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Sean Bouchard: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Diamondbacks: Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (right shoulder inflammation), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)