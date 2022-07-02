How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on July 2, 2022: TV/Streaming Options

On Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Diamondbacks bring 1-0 series lead over Rockies into game 2

Arizona Diamondbacks (35-42, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (33-44, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Dallas Keuchel (2-5, 7.93 ERA, 2.15 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (3-7, 6.55 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -142, Diamondbacks +120; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado has a 33-44 record overall and a 21-21 record at home. The Rockies are 21-13 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Arizona is 35-42 overall and 16-20 in road games. The Diamondbacks have gone 24-7 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams square off Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Diamondbacks are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron has 17 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 56 RBI for the Rockies. Charlie Blackmon is 8-for-33 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 30 extra base hits (10 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs). Alek Thomas is 7-for-36 with a double, a triple, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .257 batting average, 5.29 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .205 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: day-to-day (undisclosed), German Marquez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Sean Bouchard: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Diamondbacks: Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (right shoulder inflammation), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)