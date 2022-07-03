 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on July 3, 2022: TV/Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, July 3, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Arizona≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Arizona≥ $89.99------
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Rockies and Diamondbacks meet with series tied 1-1

Arizona Diamondbacks (35-43, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (34-44, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (4-2, 3.43 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (5-5, 3.49 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -119, Rockies -101; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Colorado has a 22-21 record at home and a 34-44 record overall. The Rockies have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .403.

Arizona is 16-21 in road games and 35-43 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 21-7 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Diamondbacks are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron has 17 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 58 RBI for the Rockies. Charlie Blackmon is 9-for-33 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker has 10 doubles, a triple and 21 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Josh Rojas is 10-for-36 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .257 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .207 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), German Marquez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Sean Bouchard: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Diamondbacks: Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (right shoulder inflammation), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.