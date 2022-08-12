How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on August 12, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, August 12, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Rockies host the Diamondbacks to open 3-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (51-60, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (50-64, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 4.03 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (3-6, 4.68 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -123, Diamondbacks +104; over/under is 12 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday to open a three-game series.

Colorado has a 32-28 record in home games and a 50-64 record overall. The Rockies have the best team batting average in MLB play at .265.

Arizona has a 19-31 record in road games and a 51-60 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 37-12 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Friday is the 14th time these teams square off this season. The Rockies hold a 7-6 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron has 26 doubles, three triples and 23 home runs for the Rockies. Ryan McMahon is 11-for-30 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker has 15 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Alek Thomas is 11-for-40 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .313 batting average, 6.56 ERA, outscored by six runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .266 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Yonathan Daza: day-to-day (shoulder), Elias Diaz: day-to-day (hand), Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (hip), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Jhoulys Chacin: 15-Day IL (toe), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Diamondbacks: Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)