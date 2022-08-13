MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on August 13, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Rockies bring 1-0 series lead over Diamondbacks into game 2

Arizona Diamondbacks (51-61, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (51-64, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (7-2, 3.12 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Rockies: Jose Urena (1-3, 4.63 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -146, Rockies +124; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Colorado is 33-28 in home games and 51-64 overall. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .265, the top team batting average in the NL.

Arizona is 51-61 overall and 19-32 on the road. The Diamondbacks have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.16.

The teams meet Saturday for the 15th time this season. The Rockies lead the season series 8-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Iglesias has a .318 batting average to rank 10th on the Rockies, and has 27 doubles and three home runs. Elehuris Montero is 14-for-38 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker has 26 home runs, 54 walks and 63 RBI while hitting .213 for the Diamondbacks. Daulton Varsho is 9-for-34 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .302 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .259 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Elias Diaz: 10-Day IL (hand), Yonathan Daza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (hip), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Jhoulys Chacin: 15-Day IL (toe), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Diamondbacks: Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)