MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on August 14, 2022: Viewing Options

On Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Rockies square off against the Diamondbacks in series rubber match

Arizona Diamondbacks (52-61, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (51-65, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (1-1, 3.75 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, six strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (2-3, 6.02 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -127, Diamondbacks +107; over/under is 12 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Colorado is 51-65 overall and 33-29 at home. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .264, the top team batting average in MLB play.

Arizona is 20-32 on the road and 52-61 overall. The Diamondbacks are 27-13 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams match up Sunday for the 16th time this season. The Rockies are ahead 8-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Rodgers has 25 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs for the Rockies. Ryan McMahon is 8-for-28 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker has 15 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Josh Rojas is 12-for-36 with three doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .296 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by one run

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Alex Colome: 15-Day IL (elbow), Elias Diaz: 10-Day IL (hand), Yonathan Daza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (hip), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Jhoulys Chacin: 15-Day IL (toe), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Diamondbacks: Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)