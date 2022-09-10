How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on September 10, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Rockies play the Diamondbacks after Diaz's 4-hit game

Arizona Diamondbacks (65-72, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (60-79, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (6-13, 4.83 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Rockies: Jose Urena (3-6, 6.13 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -115, Rockies -104; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the Arizona Diamondbacks after Elias Diaz’s four-hit game on Friday.

Colorado is 60-79 overall and 39-33 at home. The Rockies have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .259.

Arizona has a 65-72 record overall and a 28-38 record on the road. The Diamondbacks are 48-16 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams play Saturday for the 18th time this season. The Rockies are ahead 9-8 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 27 home runs while slugging .486. Mike Toglia is 10-for-36 with five doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Josh Rojas ranks fifth on the Diamondbacks with a .273 batting average, and has 21 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 49 walks and 47 RBI. Christian Walker is 13-for-36 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .226 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by two runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .272 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Rockies: Yonathan Daza: day-to-day (shoulder), Jose Iglesias: 10-Day IL (hand), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Diamondbacks: Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)