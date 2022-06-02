How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on June 2, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Rockies take on the Braves after Rodgers' 3-home run game

Atlanta Braves (24-27, second in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (23-27, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Ian Anderson (3-3, 4.34 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (2-5, 5.51 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -148, Rockies +127; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Atlanta Braves after Brendan Rodgers hit three home runs on Wednesday in a 13-12 win over the Marlins.

Colorado has a 23-27 record overall and a 16-12 record in home games. The Rockies have a 15-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Atlanta is 24-27 overall and 10-13 on the road. The Braves have a 23-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron has 10 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs for the Rockies. Jose Iglesias is 13-for-35 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

Matt Olson has six home runs, 33 walks and 22 RBI while hitting .258 for the Braves. Austin Riley is 16-for-41 with two doubles, five home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .274 batting average, 6.41 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Braves: 5-5, .289 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland: day-to-day (ankle), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Braves: Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (knee), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)