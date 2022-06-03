How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on June 3, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, June 3, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves

In Denver, Atlanta, and nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

For the opening half of the season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves game won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Apple TV+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Blackmon leads Rockies against the Braves after 4-hit game

Atlanta Braves (25-27, second in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (23-28, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (5-2, 3.10 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (4-2, 3.56 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -179, Rockies +153; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the Atlanta Braves after Charlie Blackmon’s four-hit game on Thursday.

Colorado has a 16-13 record in home games and a 23-28 record overall. The Rockies have the third-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .333.

Atlanta is 25-27 overall and 11-13 in road games. The Braves have hit 65 total home runs to rank fourth in MLB play.

The teams meet Friday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Joe has nine doubles, three triples, four home runs and 13 RBI for the Rockies. Brendan Rodgers is 12-for-35 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley has 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 29 RBI for the Braves. Matt Olson is 12-for-39 with seven doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .288 batting average, 7.47 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Braves: 6-4, .301 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland: day-to-day (ankle), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Braves: Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)