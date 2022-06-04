 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on June 4, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels

Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Braves bring road win streak into matchup with the Rockies

Atlanta Braves (26-27, second in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (23-29, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (1-2, 3.45 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-5, 4.96 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -166, Rockies +141; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they take on the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado is 23-29 overall and 16-14 in home games. The Rockies rank 10th in the NL with 48 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

Atlanta has gone 12-13 on the road and 26-27 overall. The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.97.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Iglesias has a .316 batting average to rank 11th on the Rockies, and has 12 doubles. Charlie Blackmon is 14-for-41 with a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Austin Riley has 13 home runs, 19 walks and 29 RBI while hitting .259 for the Braves. Dansby Swanson is 16-for-41 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .280 batting average, 7.57 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Braves: 6-4, .282 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland: day-to-day (ankle), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Braves: Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

