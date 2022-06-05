How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on June 5, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Braves take 4-game road win streak into game against the Rockies

Atlanta Braves (27-27, second in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (23-30, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (3-3, 5.47 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (1-1, 3.71 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -152, Rockies +131; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves hit the road against the Colorado Rockies trying to prolong a four-game road winning streak.

Colorado has a 16-15 record in home games and a 23-30 record overall. Rockies hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the NL.

Atlanta has a 27-27 record overall and a 13-13 record on the road. The Braves have gone 13-6 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Sunday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 25 extra base hits (10 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs). Brendan Rodgers is 12-for-40 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Austin Riley leads the Braves with 14 home runs while slugging .533. Matt Olson is 12-for-40 with seven doubles, a home run and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .253 batting average, 6.73 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Braves: 6-4, .267 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Braves: Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)