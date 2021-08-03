How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online Without Cable on August 3, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Zach Davies (6-7, 4.39 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-6, 4.52 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies -139, Cubs +121; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Chicago will play on Tuesday.

The Rockies are 33-20 in home games in 2020. Colorado has slugged .397 this season. Ryan McMahon leads the team with a .470 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 17 home runs.

The Cubs are 20-35 on the road. The Chicago offense has compiled a .226 batting average as a team this season, Willson Contreras leads the team with a mark of .233.