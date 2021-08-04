MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online Without Cable on August 4, 2021: Streaming/Channels
On Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs
- When: Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT
- TV: Marquee Sports Network and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.
In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Alec Mills (4-4, 4.55 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) Rockies: Jon Gray (7-6, 3.71 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)
LINE: Rockies -157, Cubs +136; over/under is 11 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Chicago will face off on Wednesday.
The Rockies are 34-20 in home games in 2020. Colorado has hit 108 home runs as a team this season. Ryan McMahon leads the team with 17, averaging one every 20.5 at-bats.
The Cubs are 20-36 on the road. Chicago has slugged .397 this season. Willson Contreras leads the team with a mark of .433.
The Rockies won the last meeting 13-6. Kyle Freeland recorded his second victory and Elias Diaz went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI for Colorado. Zach Davies registered his eighth loss for Chicago.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Marquee Sports Network
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-