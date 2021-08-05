How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online Without Cable on August 5, 2021: TV Options/Streaming
On Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs
- When: Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT
- TV: Marquee Sports Network and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.
In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jake Arrieta (5-10, 6.20 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-8, 4.58 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)
LINE: Rockies -162, Cubs +140; over/under is 11 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Chicago will square off on Thursday.
The Rockies are 34-21 on their home turf. Colorado hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .310 this season, led by C.J. Cron with a mark of .353.
The Cubs are 21-36 in road games. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .304 this season, led by Willson Contreras with a mark of .340.
The Cubs won the last meeting 3-2. Alec Mills secured his fifth victory and Patrick Wisdom went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI for Chicago. Jon Gray took his seventh loss for Colorado.
