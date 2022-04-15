 Skip to Content
How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies Game Live Online on April 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, April 15, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs

In Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels

Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Cubs bring 1-0 series lead over Rockies into game 2

Chicago Cubs (4-2) vs. Colorado Rockies (4-2)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (0-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, three strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (0-0, 1.29 ERA, .43 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -124, Cubs +104; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs lead 1-0 in a four-game series with the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado went 74-87 overall and 48-33 at home last season. The Rockies averaged 8.3 hits per game last season while batting a collective .249 and slugging .414.

Chicago went 71-91 overall and 32-49 on the road last season. The Cubs scored 4.4 runs per game while allowing 5.2 last season.

INJURIES: Rockies: Robert Stephenson: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Lucas Gilbreath: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Cubs: Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

