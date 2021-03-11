 Skip to Content
How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs on March 11, 2021 on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST, the Colorado Rockies face the Chicago Cubs. The Spring Training game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs

In Colorado, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV.   It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

If you are a Cubs fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package.  In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on Marquee Sports Network all season long, you will need a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. Since Hulu no longer carries Marquee – this is your only option to stream Cubs games all year long.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels

