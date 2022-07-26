How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on July 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago White Sox

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago White Sox.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Rockies host the White Sox to open 2-game series

Chicago White Sox (48-48, third in the AL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (44-53, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Michael Kopech (3-6, 3.36 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (6-7, 5.47 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -114, Rockies -104; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies start a two-game series at home against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

Colorado is 44-53 overall and 28-23 in home games. Rockies hitters have a collective .324 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the NL.

Chicago is 48-48 overall and 27-21 in road games. White Sox hitters are batting a collective .256, which ranks second in the AL.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 45 extra base hits (21 doubles, two triples and 22 home runs). Charlie Blackmon is 13-for-39 with a triple, two home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Abreu has 26 doubles and 11 home runs while hitting .304 for the White Sox. Andrew Vaughn is 13-for-38 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 6-4, .288 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

White Sox: 7-3, .281 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jose Iglesias: day-to-day (foot), Kris Bryant: day-to-day (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

White Sox: Josh Harrison: day-to-day (leg), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (illness), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (hand), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)