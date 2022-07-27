MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on July 27, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: White Sox try to keep win streak alive against the Rockies

Chicago White Sox (49-48, third in the AL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (44-54, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (6-6, 5.12 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (3-5, 4.98 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -140, Rockies +118; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox look to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado is 44-54 overall and 28-24 at home. Rockies hitters have a collective .407 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the NL.

Chicago has a 28-21 record in road games and a 49-48 record overall. The White Sox are 15-3 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron has 21 doubles, two triples and 22 home runs for the Rockies. Brendan Rodgers is 13-for-42 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Jose Abreu has 26 doubles and 11 home runs for the White Sox. Yoan Moncada is 12-for-41 with five doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .295 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

White Sox: 7-3, .282 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jhoulys Chacin: 15-Day IL (toe), Jose Iglesias: day-to-day (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

White Sox: Josh Harrison: day-to-day (leg), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (illness), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (hand), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)