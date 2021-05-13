MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on May 13, 2021: Streaming & TV

On Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

Colorado and Cincinnati will square off on Thursday. Reds: Luis Castillo (1-4, 6.42 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (1-1, 5.97 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 15 strikeouts).

The Rockies are 11-10 on their home turf. The Colorado offense has compiled a .241 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the National League. Raimel Tapia leads the team with an average of .295.

The Reds are 7-10 on the road. Cincinnati has hit 48 home runs this season, third in the league. Nick Castellanos leads the team with nine, averaging one every 14 at-bats.

Live TV Streaming Option