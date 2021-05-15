How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on May 15, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

Colorado and Cincinnati will face off on Saturday. Reds: Tyler Mahle (2-1, 2.75 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Rockies are 13-10 in home games in 2020. Colorado has slugged .406, good for fourth in the National League. C.J. Cron leads the team with a .495 slugging percentage, including nine extra-base hits and five home runs.

The Reds have gone 7-12 away from home. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .251 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the National League. Jesse Winker leads the team with an average of .364.

The Rockies won the last meeting 9-6. German Marquez notched his second victory and Garrett Hampson went 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run and an RBI for Colorado. Wade Miley took his third loss for Cincinnati.

