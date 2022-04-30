How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Live Online on April 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Reds play the Rockies after Pham's 4-hit game

Cincinnati Reds (3-17, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (11-9, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Connor Overton (0-0); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (2-0, 1.10 ERA, .92 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds take on the Colorado Rockies after Tommy Pham had four hits on Friday in a 10-4 loss to the Rockies.

Colorado has a 7-4 record at home and an 11-9 record overall. The Rockies are 3-8 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Cincinnati has a 1-7 record in home games and a 3-17 record overall. The Reds have a 2-10 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Blackmon has four doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI for the Rockies. C.J. Cron is 10-for-36 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Pham has four doubles and three home runs for the Reds. Kyle Farmer is 9-for-38 with four doubles and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .249 batting average, 6.04 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Reds: 1-9, .231 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Brendan Rodgers: day-to-day (back), Garrett Hampson: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Reds: Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Stephenson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)