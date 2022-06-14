How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on June 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Cleveland Guardians

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Cleveland Guardians vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Rockies play the Guardians in first of 3-game series

Cleveland Guardians (29-27, second in the AL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (27-34, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (3-3, 3.05 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-3, 4.83 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -162, Rockies +139; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday to begin a three-game series.

Colorado has a 16-16 record at home and a 27-34 record overall. The Rockies have a 13-26 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Cleveland has a 29-27 record overall and a 13-17 record in road games. The Guardians have a 7-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron has 13 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Rockies. Charlie Blackmon is 10-for-39 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 17 doubles, four triples and 16 home runs for the Guardians. Oscar Gonzalez is 16-for-39 with six doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .207 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Guardians: 7-3, .268 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Tyler Kinley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ty Blach: 15-Day IL (wrist), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Guardians: Franmil Reyes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)