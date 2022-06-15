MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on June 15, 2022: Streaming

On Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Cleveland Guardians

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Cleveland Guardians vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Rockies host Cleveland Guardians, look to break home slide

Cleveland Guardians (30-27, second in the AL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (27-35, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Konnor Pilkington (1-0, 3.57 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (3-6, 6.17 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -112, Rockies -107; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Cleveland Guardians looking to end a five-game home skid.

Colorado has a 27-35 record overall and a 16-17 record at home. Rockies hitters have a collective .320 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Cleveland has a 30-27 record overall and a 14-17 record in road games. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.66 ERA, which ranks sixth in the AL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Joe has nine doubles, three triples and five home runs for the Rockies. Charlie Blackmon is 11-for-40 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 16 home runs while slugging .648. Andres Gimenez is 9-for-30 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .221 batting average, 3.29 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Guardians: 7-3, .263 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Tyler Kinley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ty Blach: 15-Day IL (wrist), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Guardians: Franmil Reyes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)