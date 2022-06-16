How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on June 16, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Cleveland Guardians

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Cleveland Guardians vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Guardians play the Rockies after Ramirez's 4-hit game

Cleveland Guardians (31-27, second in the AL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (27-36, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie (3-5, 3.09 ERA, .89 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (4-3, 3.70 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -133, Rockies +113; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians take on the Colorado Rockies after Jose Ramirez’s four-hit game on Wednesday.

Colorado has a 27-36 record overall and a 16-18 record at home. The Rockies have the seventh-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .321.

Cleveland has a 31-27 record overall and a 15-17 record on the road. The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.65.

The teams square off Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 30 extra base hits (14 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs). Charlie Blackmon is 13-for-40 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Josh Naylor has 10 doubles, seven home runs and 34 RBI for the Guardians. Ramirez is 14-for-40 with seven doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .242 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored by five runs

Guardians: 8-2, .275 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Tyler Kinley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ty Blach: 15-Day IL (wrist), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Guardians: Franmil Reyes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)