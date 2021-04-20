How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Colorado Rockies Streaming Live Online on April 20, 2021: TV Channels
On Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Colorado Rockies vs. Houston Astros
- When: Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.
In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV]. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.
Colorado and Houston will play on Tuesday.
The Rockies are 4-6 on their home turf. Colorado has a team on-base percentage of .265, last in the National League. C.J. Cron leads the club with a mark of .308.
The Astros are 6-3 in road games. Houston has slugged .420, good for second in the majors. Michael Brantley leads the team with a .565 slugging percentage, including eight extra-base hits.
