How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Colorado Rockies Streaming Live Online on April 20, 2021: TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Houston Astros

When: Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV]. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Colorado and Houston will play on Tuesday.

The Rockies are 4-6 on their home turf. Colorado has a team on-base percentage of .265, last in the National League. C.J. Cron leads the club with a mark of .308.

The Astros are 6-3 in road games. Houston has slugged .420, good for second in the majors. Michael Brantley leads the team with a .565 slugging percentage, including eight extra-base hits.